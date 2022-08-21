Barclays Cuts Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $21.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CERT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of CERT opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,706,893 shares of company stock valued at $136,396,900. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Certara by 99.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after buying an additional 79,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 657.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 80,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 59,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

