Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Barclays by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Barclays by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 11.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

