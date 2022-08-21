Barnwell Industries, Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BRN opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Douglas N. Woodrum purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

