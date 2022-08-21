BASIC Price Reaches $0.0021 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. BASIC has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $123,131.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BASIC has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00127632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00096028 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.