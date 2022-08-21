Beacon Market Cap Reaches $170,253.91 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $170,253.91 and $1,017.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 46.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00149158 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

