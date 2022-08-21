Beacon Market Cap Reaches $170,253.91 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $170,253.91 and $1,017.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 46.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003729 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00149158 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009677 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Profile
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
