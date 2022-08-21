Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,517 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.