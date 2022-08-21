Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

BBBY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

