BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Achieves Market Cap of $9.17 Million

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $194,809.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

