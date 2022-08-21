BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 32,753 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

