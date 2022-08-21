BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 32,753 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
