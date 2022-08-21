BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,282,442 shares of company stock worth $28,880,922. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

