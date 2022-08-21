BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,308 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $90.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

