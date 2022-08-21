BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,769 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.05% of Masco worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,339.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,368 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 2,075.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.