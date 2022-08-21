BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,126 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

General Motors Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

