BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after buying an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after buying an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 2.2 %

MOS stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.