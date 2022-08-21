BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific by 335.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 126,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,268,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,541,000 after buying an additional 83,941 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.5% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

UNP stock opened at $238.52 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

