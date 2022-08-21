BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,982 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after purchasing an additional 805,691 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,029,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,826,000 after purchasing an additional 694,510 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,104,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,200,000 after purchasing an additional 658,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

