BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,577 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $3,868,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

