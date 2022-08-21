BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,577 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $3,868,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Li Auto Price Performance
NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.
Li Auto Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
