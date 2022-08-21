BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 7,278 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $276,925,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,911,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.