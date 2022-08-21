BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,077 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,718,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 144,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 67,311 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

