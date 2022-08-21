BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,297 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 918.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,771 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144,992 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,924,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

CTXS stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

