Binamon (BMON) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Binamon (BMON) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Binamon has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $144,016.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00780075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Binamon Coin Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Buying and Selling Binamon
