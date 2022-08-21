BioPassport Token Reaches One Day Volume of $91,535.00 (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 12% against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $91,535.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003794 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095751 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

