Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0368 on Major Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $864,324.57 and $24.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

