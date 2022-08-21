Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Tops $673,335.19 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $673,335.19 and $421.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00016899 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 187,914 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

