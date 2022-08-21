Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.55 or 0.00253354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $67.94 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00551979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019135 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,148,127 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.