BitcoinZ Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $5,409.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,497,672,389 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

