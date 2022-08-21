BitSend Price Hits $0.0008 (BSD)

BitSend (BSD) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $24,852.80 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00217358 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008440 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00465015 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,244,170 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

Buying and Selling BitSend

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

