Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $103.30 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

