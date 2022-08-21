Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

