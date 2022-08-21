Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 9.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $28,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,107.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $353,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,107.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

