Blocknet Trading Down 10.6% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00022873 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,977,430 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

