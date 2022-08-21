Blue Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $188,336.84 and $5.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00095171 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

