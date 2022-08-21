BMO Capital Markets Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.07.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The firm has a market cap of C$23.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

