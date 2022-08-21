Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Bosideng International Price Performance
BSDGY opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Bosideng International has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $24.82.
Bosideng International Company Profile
