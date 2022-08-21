Bottos Market Capitalization Achieves $291,712.06 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $291,712.06 and $23,459.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00107389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00032580 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

