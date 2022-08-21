Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $203.20

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

AZPN stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.