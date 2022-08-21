Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$7.70

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTO. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.27 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.09.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at B2Gold

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,044,895.45. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$261,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,209.24. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at C$15,044,895.45.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.