Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 408

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 408 ($4.93).
CRST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 263 ($3.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £675.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.60 ($5.20).
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
