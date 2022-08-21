Brokerages Set DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target at $14.00

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

DCGO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $9.89 on Friday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

