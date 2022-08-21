Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $57.33

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS Trading Down 1.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in GMS by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GMS by 37.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GMS by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

