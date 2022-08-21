Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $513.75

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $517.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $13,914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $478.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.23 and a 200-day moving average of $463.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

