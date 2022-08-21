Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Reaches $15.16 Million

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,545.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094581 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org.

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

