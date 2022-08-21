Bytom (BTM) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Bytom has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $1.84 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00256893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,765,435,481 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.