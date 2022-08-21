CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI International stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.42. 119,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,105. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.86.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 435.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

