Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Calian Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CGY stock opened at C$60.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.91. The company has a market cap of C$686.91 million and a PE ratio of 51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$51.99 and a 52 week high of C$72.11.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

