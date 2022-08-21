Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Calian Group Stock Down 1.8 %
CGY stock opened at C$60.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.91. The company has a market cap of C$686.91 million and a PE ratio of 51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$51.99 and a 52 week high of C$72.11.
About Calian Group
Recommended Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.