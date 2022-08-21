Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

PINC opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Premier has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at $50,712,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 16.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after buying an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Premier by 4,808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 442,825 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after buying an additional 428,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

