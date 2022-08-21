Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $20.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

