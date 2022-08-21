Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $62,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $55.68. 5,293,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,198. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

