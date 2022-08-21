Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,221. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

