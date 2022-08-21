Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $79.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,163,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,315,624. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana Stock Down 11.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carvana by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

NYSE CVNA opened at $42.30 on Friday. Carvana has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $363.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

